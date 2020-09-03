Pink Eye May Be COVID-19 Symptom In Children, Study Shows





Up to 20% of children who contract the coronavirus may suffer from symptoms related to the eyes, most commonly conjunctivitis or pink eye, a new study from Wuhan, China showed, according to a Today report.

Children who displayed other coronavirus symptoms, such as a cough, are more likely to also have ocular issues, the researchers said. The most common eye symptom was conjunctival discharge.

Similar symptoms have been seen in adult coronavirus patients.

“The study tells us as ophthalmologists that, if you’re seeing children and they have pink eye or other signs of conjunctivitis that could be a sign of COVID-19,” said Dr. Neil Bressler, an ophthalmologist in Baltimore, Maryland and the editor of JAMA Ophthalmology, where the study was published.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







