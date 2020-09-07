Israel: 131,970 Cases, 1,022 Deaths: Positive Virus Tests Soar To 12.3%





Israel’s Health Ministry stated that 2,157 people tested positive for the coronavirus as of Monday morning. There are currently 26,776 active cases, with 476 seriously ill patients, of whom 137 are ventilated, a record high not seen since April.

The death toll has risen to 1,022. Almost half of the fatalities transpired in the past month, with the death toll at 565 on August 6. The number of hospitalized patients has increased to 916.

The percentage of positive tests has spiked to an alarming 12.2%, more than doubling from 6% in late August. Prior to the reopening of the economy and the start of the second wave, the percentage of positive virus tests were below 1%.

Health officials are considering a national lockdown over the Yamim Tovim, with a government discussion on the issue scheduled for Thursday.

The Education Ministry stated on Monday that since the beginning of the school year a week ago, 172 students and 62 teachers have tested positive for the coronavirus, putting 4,360 students and 720 teachers into quarantine.

