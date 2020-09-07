APOLOGY TO THE GADOL HADOR: Coronavirus Czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu Apologizes For Criticizing HaRav Chaim Kanievsky





Coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu publicly apologized on Monday for speaking against Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanivesky regarding his words about coronavirus testing in yeshivos.

HaRav Chaim had said that yeshivah bochurim in yeshivas gedolos learning in capsules (who aren’t in contact with high-risk populations or anyone else for that matter) shouldn’t be tested for the coronavirus so as not to cause bittul Torah.

Gamzu had stated on a visit to Beitar Illit last that HaRav Chaim’s announcement “is endangering the Chareidi public,” raising the ire of the Chareidi population and calls for Gamzu to resign from his position.

“I checked into the matter and found out that HaRav Kanivesky did not instruct the public not to be tested but it was a decision of several Rabbanim regarding specific incidents among yeshivah bochurim in closed capsules who were already tested for the coronavirus and in accordance with pre-determined guidelines,” Prof. Gamzu stated.

“Therefore I apologize for the misunderstanding in the wake of the mistaken message in the name of HaRav Kanievsky, whom I honor and respect, and I retract my words.”

