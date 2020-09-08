WATCH IT: Cuomo, Who MURDERED THOUSANDS In Nursing Homes, Says Trump “Caused The COVID Outbreak In NY”





New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Tuesday that President Trump “caused the COVID[-19] outbreak in New York” by not announcing a European travel ban sooner.

The New York governor criticized Trump and the federal government for not providing funding to New York City and New York state governments to deal with the aftermath from the coronavirus pandemic during a press briefing Tuesday. And he alleged the administration, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), caused the pandemic in his state.

“Donald Trump caused the COVID outbreak in New York,” Cuomo said. “That is a fact. It’s a fact that he admitted, and the CDC admitted, and Fauci admitted.”

Cuomo slammed Trump for calling the virus the “Chinese virus” and not declaring the European travel ban in time, saying, “They missed it.” The governor also labeled Trump’s CDC, National Institutes of Health and Department of Homeland Security as “incompetent.”

(Source: The Hill)








