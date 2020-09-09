PM Slams Police, Apologizes To Family Of Bedouin Man Dubbed A Terrorist





Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ slammed Israel’s law enforcement system on Tuesday following a shocking report of a cover-up related to a case against him at the highest echelons of the police and state prosecution.

“The entire chain of command is involved: senior investigators, the chief of police, the state attorney, and everything is sanctioned and authorized by the attorney general,” Netanyahu said. “This was not an investigation. This is a corrupt political conspiracy to topple a prime minister.”

Netanyahu also apologized to the family of Yaqoub Abu Al-Qia’an, a Bedouin man who was fatally shot by the police in 2017, who claimed he had purposedly rammed his car into the police amid a police operation to demolish part of his village in 2017. However, subsequent investigations by the Shin Bet and the Police Internal Investigations Department (PIID) found that he had lost control of his car after being mistakenly shot, running over and killing a police officer.

“They said he was a terrorist,” Netanyahu said. “Yesterday it came out that he wasn’t a terrorist. Yesterday it came out that senior officials in the prosecution turned him into a terrorist to protect themselves.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







