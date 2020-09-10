Israel: “I’m Ashamed Of Israeli Society,” Coronavirus Ward Director Says





The head of Israel’s first coronavirus ward in Sheba Medical Center slammed the Israeli public for disregarding human lives by failing to adhere to health regulations, Ynet reported.

Dr. Gadi Segal wrote a post on Facebook urging Israeli to start viewing the coronavirus pandemic more seriously.

“I’ve posted the names of the people who have died as a result of the disease,” Segal wrote. “Many of them I knew, some died in my arms,”

“Their blood is on the head of anyone who thinks that his theories, his parnassah, his personal liberty, his freedom of speech, his right to refuse and in general, he himself, is more important than the lives of others. As a human being and a doctor, I’m ashamed of the society I live in.”

“And perhaps this is the main problem – there’s no shame left in the world. Perhaps that’s the cause of all the tragedies we see around us.”

In an interview with Ynet, Segal said that denial of the pandemic and non-adherence to simple health guidelines will bring about a lockdown.

Dr. Segal also noted that “underlying illnesses” are far more common than the public is willing to believe. “In modern Western society, starting at age 50, the proportion of people with ‘underlying illnesses’ is huge. These are not sick people, but functional people who live normal lives but they have diabetes or high blood pressure. There are so many people in the population who have high blood pressure.”

“All that’s necessary is to realize the fact that there’s a very problematic illness here and use a mask and avoid gatherings. There’s a very simple equation here. There’s a pandemic. A lockdown has devastating and damaging results and people don’t want it but instead of adopting steps that will prevent infection, they deny the pandemic. It’s a catastrophe.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







