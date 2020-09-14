Tragedy In Israel: 35-Yr.-Old Father Of 7 Dies Of COVID-19

R’ Pinchas Eliyahu Waldstein, z’l, of the southern Israeli town of Yerucham, passed away of the coronavirus on erev Shabbos at the age of 35.

R’ Waldstein, who had no pre-existing medical conditions, contracted the coronavirus almost two months ago and was hospitalized in Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva. His condition deteriorated and he was sedated and attached to a respirator. Later, as his condition continued to deteriorate, he was also hooked up to an ECMO machine.

R’ Waldstein was a respected avreich and an active and beloved member of the Chareidi community in Yerucham. At the beginning of the outbreak of the coronavirus, he opened a yeshivah in Yerucham for Sefardi yeshiva bochurim.

“It was all his initiative,” one of the community members told B’Chadrei Chareidim. “He established a special Beis Medrash for bochurim and stayed in touch with their parents and their yeshivos.”

R’ Waldstein left behind a wife and seven young children and his parents and siblings.

A fund was set up to assist the family.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

