Tragedy In Israel: 35-Yr.-Old Father Of 7 Dies Of COVID-19

0

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

R’ Pinchas Eliyahu Waldstein, z’l, of the southern Israeli town of Yerucham, passed away of the coronavirus on erev Shabbos at the age of 35.

R’ Waldstein, who had no pre-existing medical conditions, contracted the coronavirus almost two months ago and was hospitalized in Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva. His condition deteriorated and he was sedated and attached to a respirator. Later, as his condition continued to deteriorate, he was also hooked up to an ECMO machine.

R’ Waldstein was a respected avreich and an active and beloved member of the Chareidi community in Yerucham. At the beginning of the outbreak of the coronavirus, he opened a yeshivah in Yerucham for Sefardi yeshiva bochurim.

“It was all his initiative,” one of the community members told B’Chadrei Chareidim. “He established a special Beis Medrash for bochurim and stayed in touch with their parents and their yeshivos.”

R’ Waldstein left behind a wife and seven young children and his parents and siblings.

A fund was set up to assist the family. You can donate here. 

R’ Waldstein, z’l, with his Rav Muvhak, HaRav Tzvi Rottenberg, Rosh Yeshivas Beit Meir.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)