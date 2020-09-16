GOOD RIDDANCE: Senior Hamas Official Dies Of COVID-19

The Hamas terror organization stated on Wednesday that a senior member of the group, Ahmad Abu Erra, died of the coronavirus.

Abu Erra was imprisoned by Israel for several years and was deported to Lebanon upon his release. He is the second Hamas official to die of the coronavirus.

Gazan health officials confirmed 94 coronavirus cases in the Strip on Wednesday, raising the total number of cases to 1,728. Sixteen fatalities have been recorded.

Gazan health officials have warned that if the number of cases in the Strip surpass 2,000, its health system will collapse.

The Palestinian Authority confirmed 963 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, raising the total number of active cases in the PA to 12,520.

Hebron continues to be a hotspot as well as Ramallah, followed by Nablus and Jenin.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)