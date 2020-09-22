BDE: Belzer Chassid Dies Of COVID-19 2 Weeks After Parents’ Deaths

Reb Menashe Yitzchak Meir Schiff, z’l, a Belzer chassid of Ashdod, passed away from the coronavirus in Ichilov Hospital on the second night of Rosh Hashanah at the age of 47.

Reb Schiff suffered from a lung infection about three months ago and before he was fully recovered, he contracted the coronavirus, which led to a deterioration of his condition.

He was hospitalized for about two months before passing away two weeks after the death of both of his parents. His father, Rav Yosef Schiff, z’l, of Jerusalem, passed away after suffering from cancer for six months and his mother, z’l, Mrs. Ita Schiff, a’h, collapsed and died on the same day after hearing the news of her husband’s death.

The niftar left behind a wife and 16 children, 12 of whom still live at home.

A fund was launched on The Chesed Fund to help the family.

