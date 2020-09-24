Israeli Delegation Flies Over Saudi Arabia On Direct Flight To Bahrain To Finalize Peace Deal

PM Netanyahu, President Donald Trump, Bahrain FM Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa & UAE FM Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan at Abraham Accords. (YouTube screenshot)

A senior Israeli delegation flew to Bahrain on Wednesday morning to hold talks on drafting a comprehensive peace treaty between the two countries, Walla News reported.

The Israir direct flight took off at 8 a.m. following two days of preparations, flying over Saudi airspace. The delegation will return to Israel Wednesday evening.

The visit was finalized only on Tuesday following a phone call between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Bahraini Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Bin Issa Al-Khalifa.

Bahrain’s Crown prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa smiles while seeing off Britain’s Prince Charles and wife Camilla in Manama, Bahrain, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. (AP/Jon Gambrell)

Acting Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office Ronen Peretz and Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz are heading the delegation, which also includes senior National Security Council officials and other ministry officials.

Israel and Bahrain signed a “declaration of peace” last week in Washington, a largely symbolic document which indicated a commitment by both countries to establish diplomatic ties.

According to the Walla report, Israeli officials said that Bahrain and Israel now need “to draft a detailed and comprehensive peace treaty that will have a firm legal status and include side agreements on several fields of bilateral cooperation.”

The report added that Israel wants to use the peace treaty with the United Arab Emirates as a template for the treaty with Bahrain.

Below is a picture of the Israir crew who manned the first direct flight to Bahrain.

Bahrain is currently considered a “red country” with a high coronavirus infection rate. The delegation members will be required to quarantine upon return to Israel but the Health Ministry made an exception to the usual 14-day quarantine requirement, reducing it to five days as it did for the members of the delegation that flew to the US for the Abraham Accords.

