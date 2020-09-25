FDNY Find Around 1 MILLION IN CASH while Battling Brooklyn Blaze

Firefighters in Brooklyn found wads of cash when they cut through a ceiling while battling flames at a house on East 57 Street in Mill Basin, Brooklyn early Thursday morning, The New York Post reports.

FDNY members found the flames had made its way into the ceiling of the home. and began to cut through the overhead sheetrock when suddenly, the cash began to fall on their heads.

According to the report, bundles of new hundred-dollar bills were wrapped in plastic bags and tinfoil and could total to as much as $1 million dollars, the report added.

READ MORE: 1010WINS