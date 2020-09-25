“No Limit On Incoming Flights To Israel,” Health Official Says

Health Ministry Deputy Director-General Itamar Grotto told Channel 12 News on Thursday that incoming flights to Israel will be allowed to continue during Israel’s newly restricted lockdown that begins on Friday at 2 p.m.

Grotto said that outgoing commercial flights from Israel will be canceled except for cases of emergency and for foreign students who must return home. Additionally, Israelis who purchased tickets prior to the lockdown will be allowed to board their flights. Passengers must present proof of the date of their ticket purchase as well as a negative coronavirus test in accordance with their destination countries’ regulations.

However, a final decision about the exact details and date of the airport closure has not yet been made. Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi will reportedly set a date in the next several days.

Meanwhile, about 5,000 Israelis flooded Ben-Gurion Airport on Thursday to board the last flights from Israel before the implementation of the new restrictions. The main destination for exiting Israelis was Greece — there were 12 flights to Greece on Thursday and nine to Turkey, Ynet reported.

The report said that many of the Israelis had ordered tickets as soon as they heard about the more stringent lockdown, with the intention of enjoying a vacation rather than being stuck at home.

