Police Raid Bnei Brak Shuls, Arrest One

Police raided three shuls in Bnei Brak on Thursday morning, including the Main Shul of the city, in an effort to curb minyanim from taking place indoors, which is against the new Corona regulations.

Police officers who undertook the raid instructed worshippers to disperse and head outdoors. Additionally, they handed out tickets for illegal congregating and the people not wearing masks. “The majority of those in the minyanim complied with police instructions, but some refused to comply,” said a spokesperson for the police. “One man who refused to leave one of the shuls was arrested and brought into the police office for questioning.”

“The police will continue to strictly enforce the Health Ministry regulations in order to protect public safety and health. Adhering to regulations saves lives,” the police spokesperson concluded.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)