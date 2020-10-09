London Rabbanim Sign Kol Koreh On Chol Hamoed: “Possible Risk To Life Is Docheh Tefillah B’Tzibur”

The Rabbanim of the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations, which serves the Chareidi communities in London in Stamford Hill, Golders Green, Hendon, and Edgware issued a sharply worded pesak din on Chol Hamoed addressing the issue of coronavirus carriers and their family members davening in shul, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

“Anyone who has a household member who, lo aleinu, is positive for the coronavirus or anyone who has a household member who has one of the symptoms of the virus, and even more so, anyone who himself is a virus carrier, lo aleinu – all the abovementioned and their household members are absolutely forbidden to come to any Beis Medrash or enter any public place,” the Rabbanim wrote.

“Anyone who is mezalzel this carries the responsibility for the public on his head. Safeik nefashos [a possible risk to life] for which we’re mechallel Shabbos surely is docheh davening with the tzibur.”

“All the Gabbaim of the Batei Hamidrash in our city are responsible to guard against any of the above from coming or remaining in the Beis Hamidrash under any circumstances.”

“And on this we took action to sign in the middle of Chol Hamoed,” the Rabbanim concluded.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)