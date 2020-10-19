Why Are Twice The No. Of Seriously Ill COVID Patients In Israel Male Vs. Female?

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in China, there have been reports that the virus affects men more seriously than women. However, during the first coronavirus wave in Israel, there wasn’t a significant difference between the number of male and female seriously ill coronavirus patients.

However, the situation has changed and in the past two weeks, there has been a marked increase in the number of seriously ill male patients in Israel as a result of the coronavirus, with over twice the amount of male patients who are currently sedated and ventilated than female patients.

The percentage of male ventilated patients aged 60-69 is 24.2% while the percentage of female ventilated patients of the same age is only 5.8%. In other age groups, the disparity between male and female seriously ill patients is also significant although not as dramatic as the 60-69 group.

Doctors are unsure why this disparity exists but it’s very possible that it’s related to the Yamim Noraim tefillos and tefillos in general, as well as other gatherings such as levayos for Rebbes and Rabbanim, which are attended by far more men than women.

