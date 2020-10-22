Israel, Bahrain Sign Deal For Weekly Passenger Flights

Israel and Bahrain signed a deal for regular passenger flights between their countries, Israeli media reported on Thursday. The agreement follows the finalization of official ties between the two countries at a ceremony in Manama on Sunday.

The deal allows for up to 14 passenger flights a week between Ben Gurion Airport and Bahrain International Airport in Manama as well as unlimited flights between Ramon Airport near Eilat and Manama, and five cargo flights a week. Flights are expected to begin next week.

“We are making history,” Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu stated. “Each day brings a new breakthrough. As part of the Abraham Accords, today’s aviation agreement not only opens a direct route between Israel and Bahrain but also brings Asia and the Pacific closer for Israeli travelers. Another glorious day for peace.”

An aviation agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates was signed on Tuesday, allowing 28 weekly passenger flights between Israel and Abu Dhabi and Dubai, unlimited charter flights between Ramon Airport and the UAE, and ten weekly cargo flights.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)