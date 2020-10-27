Israel’s Mossad Smuggled Chinese Vaccine Into Israel, Report Says

The Mossad obtained several vials of the Chinese coronavirus vaccine and brought them to Israel to evaluate its components, Channel 12 News reported on Monday.

Hundreds of thousands of Chinese citizens have reportedly been vaccinated although the vaccine has not been thoroughly tested for its safety and effectiveness.

Israeli scientists want to explore further vaccination options in addition to the Israeli vaccine developed by the Israel Institute for Biological Research in Nes Tziona, which is beginning human clinical trials next week.

As countries around the world rush to the finish line in the race to be the first to develop a coronavirus vaccine, reports of espionage and cyberattacks on companies have increased, with some estimating that the source of the attacks is in China.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)