Tragedy In Israel: 49-Yr.-Old Cheder Rebbe Passes Away From COVID-19

Rav Chaim Baruch Amar, z’l, of Netivot, passed away of the coronavirus at the age of 49 in Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Rav Amar, who had no pre-existing medical conditions, was a Rebbe in the Talmud Torah Ohel Moshe and the Netivei Ohr kiruv school and was devoted to his students. He also was involved in being marbitz Torah through distributing Daf Yomi material.

The niftar dedicated his life to saving lives and doing chessed. He was a volunteer for Hatzalah, Magen David Adom and the Chasdei Yosef chessed organization and often distributed food to the needy, especially on Friday afternoon.

“Every member of the kehilla knew that if he needed assistance he could turn to Rav Amar at any time,” members of the Netivot community told B’Chadrei Chareidim.

Another member of the community said: “The whole city is in shock – Chareidim and Chilonim alike – it’s unfathomable that he’s no longer with us.”

Rav Amar became seriously ill after testing positive for the coronavirus on erev Sukkos.

The niftar, z’tl, left behind his wife and four children.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

