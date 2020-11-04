Malawi Announces It Will Move Its Embassy To Jerusalem

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Tuesday hosted Malawi’s Foreign Minister Eisenhower Mkaka at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem.

During the meeting, MK Mkaka conveyed a message from President Malawi Chekwara that the African country is expected to open a permanent embassy in Israel and establish it in the city of Jerusalem by the summer of 2021.

Malawi, currently does not have an embassy in Israel.

Foreign Minister Ashkenazi: “I would like to congratulate the Malawi government on the important decision to be the pioneer, and the first African country to establish its embassy structure in Jerusalem.”

Ashkenazi added: “The city of Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the State of Israel, will be a bridge of peace to the whole world and I call on other countries to follow in Malawi’s footsteps and move their embassies to Jerusalem, the capital of Israel.”

Currently, only the United States and Guatemala have embassies in Jerusalem, although numerous other countries, including Brazil, Serbia, Kosovo, Croatia, Honduras, Moldova, Romania, and the Czech Republic, have said they would open one.

There are warm historical ties between Israel and Malawi, as Malawi is one of the only countries in Africa whose ties with Israel have been continuous since its creation in 1964. For many years, the State of Israel has provided a great deal of assistance, with an emphasis on the agricultural field to Malawi.

During the press conference during which the joint statement was made, Ashkenazi committed to having an Israeli development expert posted in the capital city of Malawi, Lilongwe. Ashkenazi also promised to introduce courses for Malawi from MASHAV, the Foreign Ministry’s development agency.

