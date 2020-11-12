REPORT: Trump Plans Media Empire To “Wreck” Fox News

President Trump reportedly wants to start a digital media company to “wreck” Fox News.

The president has been speaking with friends about starting a digital media channel to rival the network, which he has had a falling out with, sources told Axios in a report Thursday.

“He plans to wreck Fox. No doubt about it,” one source told the outlet.

Trump was enraged after Fox News called President-elect Joe Biden’s win in Arizona before other networks.

While there’s been speculation Trump might start a cable channel, that would be a pricey and drawn-out endeavor, so instead Trump is thinking about a channel that would stream online.

The channel could compete against the Fox Nation streaming service. Like that service, Trump’s channel could charge a monthly fee to users.

