NJ Assembly Delays Vote On Marijuana Legalization After Senate Passes Bill

A bill that would decriminalize recreational marijuana passed the New Jersey Senate on Monday, but the state Assembly delayed its own planned vote.

The Senate passed the bill, which New Jersey voters threw their support behind on Election Day, on Monday afternoon, by a vote of 29-4.

A spokesperson for New Jersey Assembly Democrats, however, told the Asbury Park Press that Assembly Democrats weren’t able to come to an agreement on the bill.

The Assembly was originally set to vote on the bill on Monday.

Assembly members have to approve the bill, which would legalize possession of up to 6 ounces of marijuana, before Gov. Phil Murphy can sign it into law.

(AP)