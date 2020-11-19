Join Daf Yomi And Finish Maseches Pesachim In Time For Pesach

Agudas Yisroel’s Daf Yomi Commission takes this opportunity to wish lomdei Daf Yomi from across the globe a hearty mazel tov upon the completion of Maseches Eruvin! For those not yet learning the Daf, now is the time to join!

Maseches Pesachim which delves into many sugyos – including hilchos leil haseder, bedikas chometz, hagalas keilim, and dinei kiddush v’havdalah – begins this coming Monday, November 23, 7 Kislev, and ends on Monday March 22, 9 Nissan – just 5 days before Pesach.

Master Maseches Pesachim with Daf Yomi, and you will be able to make your siyum this year on Erev Pesach!

