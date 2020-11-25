As Daily Cases Increase, Israel’s Gov’t Sends All Students Back To School

Israel’s Health Ministry confirmed 943 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday morning, the highest number of daily cases since October 22, but tests reflected a relatively low 1.8% positivity rate, a decrease from the rate in recent days. There are currently 8,791 active virus patients, with 275 in serious condition, of whom 120 are ventilated.

Israel’s coronavirus cabinet convened on Monday night and following an hours-long debate late into the night, unanimously approved Education Minister Yoav Gallant’s plan to reopen schools in most areas of the country over the next few weeks.

High school students (10th-12th graders) in green and yellow zones will be returning to their classrooms on Sunday, November 29, and junior high school students (7th-9th graders) will return the following Sunday, on December 6. Students living in red zones will continue with online learning from home. Fifth and sixth-graders are returning to their classrooms today (Tuesday) as previously decided, for the first time in about eight weeks.

The plan calls for teachers and students to be routinely tested for the coronavirus to prevent widespread outbreaks.

The cabinet also approved the launching of a pilot program to reopen malls, with the regulations slated to be approved on Tuesday. The implementation of the pilot program will begin on Wednesday, with 15 malls to reopen for seven days in anticipation of the reopening of all malls in Israel, subject to the findings of the pilot program and the national morbidity rate.

The cabinet also approved an increase of bus occupancy from 50% to 75%, as requested by the Transportation Ministry.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)