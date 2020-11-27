HISTORIC: ZAKA Signs Agreement With Dubai Humanitarian Org. [PHOTOS, VIDEOS]

In a historical move, Israel’s ZAKA organization signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday with DIHAD, the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development organization in the United Arab Emirates.

The MOA was signed at a ceremony at the DIHAD headquarters in Dubai. The two humanitarian organizations agreed to cooperate with each other in humanitarian concerns during times of international tragedies and crisis situations.

“We see it as a great merit to implement the Abraham Accords by being the first Israeli organization to sign a cooperation agreement with DIHAD in the UAE,” said ZAKA head Yehudah Meshi-Zahav. “There’s no greater expression of peace than joint volunteer units, and mutual humanitarian aid and professional rescue training.”

In other Dubai news, the first Dubai-Tel Aviv commercial flight since the normalization of ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates landed in Tel Aviv on Thursday. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and other officials participated in a welcoming ceremony at Ben-Gurion Airport.

The Emirati state-owned flydubai airline launched its operation of twice-daily flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv.

