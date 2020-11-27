HISTORIC: ZAKA Signs Agreement With Dubai Humanitarian Org. [PHOTOS, VIDEOS]

In a historical move, Israel’s ZAKA organization signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday with DIHAD, the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development organization in the United Arab Emirates.

The MOA was signed at a ceremony at the DIHAD headquarters in Dubai. The two humanitarian organizations agreed to cooperate with each other in humanitarian concerns during times of international tragedies and crisis situations.

“We see it as a great merit to implement the Abraham Accords by being the first Israeli organization to sign a cooperation agreement with DIHAD in the UAE,” said ZAKA head Yehudah Meshi-Zahav. “There’s no greater expression of peace than joint volunteer units, and mutual humanitarian aid and professional rescue training.”

היסטוריה: זק"א חתמה על מזכר הבנות לשיתוף פעולה בדובאי בטקס שהתקיים ביום רביעי בדובאי במטה ארגון איחוד האמירויות הערביות 'דיהאד', @dihad חתמו שני הארגונים על מזכר הבנות לשיתוף פעולה בתחום ההומניטרי לעזרה וסיוע במצבים משבריים ואסונות בינלאומיים. pic.twitter.com/zkOLOor5n9 — זק״א (@zakaHQ) November 26, 2020

In other Dubai news, the first Dubai-Tel Aviv commercial flight since the normalization of ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates landed in Tel Aviv on Thursday. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and other officials participated in a welcoming ceremony at Ben-Gurion Airport.

The Emirati state-owned flydubai airline launched its operation of twice-daily flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv.

ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו בטקס קבלת הפנים לטיסה המסחרית הראשונה של חברת "פליי דובאי" מדובאי, בנמל התעופה בן גוריון:

"זו הטיסה המסחרית הראשונה מדובאי לישראל, וזו טיסה היסטורית משום שהיא פותחת עכשיו עשרות טיסות בשבוע לדובאי, לאיחוד האמירויות, לבחריין ולמזרח"https://t.co/yfcptFarr0 pic.twitter.com/pSbJxCPBZb — ראש ממשלת ישראל (@IsraeliPM_heb) November 26, 2020

רה"מ נתניהו: "מה שאנחנו עושים פה היום זה דבר היסטורי. טיסה מסחרית ראשונה מדובאי לישראל – ולא האחרונה. אנחנו הולכים לפתוח עשרות טיסות לשני הכיוונים. זה פשוט משנה לא את העתיד של המזרח התיכון ושל ישראל, אלא את ההווה שלה." pic.twitter.com/MbsBmaJtuA — ראש ממשלת ישראל (@IsraeliPM_heb) November 26, 2020

Welcome to the first commercial @flydubai flight to Tel Aviv, Ben Gurion Airport. We look forward to receiving many more flights from the #UAE in the future. #Dubai, get ready for the Israelis! We wait to welcome you to the streets of #Tel Aviv and #Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/2og39YTdku — Ambassador Danny Danon | דני דנון (@dannydanon) November 26, 2020

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)