Israel Transfers $1B To Cash-Strapped Palestinian Authority

Israel transferred over $1 billion in taxes and customs duties it collects on behalf of the Palestinian Authority on Wednesday after a six-month hiatus in which the Palestinians had severed ties with Israel over its plans to annex parts of Yehudah and Shomron.

The PA also refused to accept the tax money a number of times in 2019 in protest after Israel decreased the amount due to the “pay to slay” funds being distributed to the families of so-called Palestinian “martyrs” – jailed, wounded, or dead terrorists.

The taxes are a key source of revenue for the Palestinian Authority and without it the salaries of thousands of civil servants went unpaid, worsening an economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hussein al-Sheikh, a close aide to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, confirmed the receipt of nearly 3.8 billion shekels (around $1.1 billion) from Israel. Israel’s Finance Ministry said the funds were transferred following the approval of the Israeli Security Cabinet last month.

The Palestinians resumed contacts with Israel last month following President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the U.S. election.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem & AP)