Palestinian Authority Claims 13-Year-Old Was Killed By IDF

The Palestinian Authority claimed on Friday that a 13-year-old Palestinian was killed during clashes with IDF during a violent demonstration in the village of Mughayir.

However, the IDF stated that no live fire was used to quell the riots.

“Violent riots took place near the village and dozens of rioters threw rocks at the IDF and Border Police and even tried to roll burning tires and large boulders…risking the lives of passengers of vehicles on the road,” an IDF spokesperson said. “Security forces prevented the rioters from blocking the road and dispersed the crowd through riot dispersal methods.”

” We’re aware of the claim that a number of rioters were wounded and killed. No live fire was used against the rioters.”

The demonstration was a protest against the establishment of a new Israeli settlement near Ramallah.

Further clashes between Palestinians and Israeli security forces broke out at the boy’s funeral on Saturday.

