Facebook Israel CEO’s Father Killed By Car At Anti-Netanyahu Protest

Dror Soffer, z’l, the father of Facebook Israel CEO Adi Soffer-Teeni, was critically injured when a car accidentally plowed into him during a protest in the Tel Aviv suburb of Kiryat Ono on Motzei Shabbos.

Soffer, 82, was evacuated to Sheba Medical Center where doctors were forced to pronounce his death.

Israel Police said that the incident was an accident and there is no suspicion that the hit was intentional. The driver was a 20-year-old female IDF soldier and she is cooperating with the police, Kan News reported, adding that the driver was legally crossing the intersection when Soffer began crossing the road.

Soffer, z’l, attended the demonstrations on a weekly basis. A resident of Savyon, he was an architect by profession and is survived by three daughters and seven grandchildren.

Yehi zichro baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)