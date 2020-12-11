Gov. Cuomo Bans NYC Indoor Dining As Cases Climb

In this Nov. 25, 2020 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo delivers a COVID-19 update at Baber AME Church in Rochester, N.Y. "We are entering a challenging period of sustained COVID-19 spread across this state," Cuomo said in a statement on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2020. "It's up to you, your neighborhood and your community to slow the spread." (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

Indoor dining restrictions will be reinstated in New York City on Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced. Only takeout orders and outdoor dining will be allowed.

Nearly 1,700 patients are hospitalized in the city with the coronavirus, triple the number a month ago.

The government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, spoke with Cuomo by livestream this week, noting he expects hospitalizations to keep increasing until mid-January.

Cuomo’s order came despite opposition from the restaurant industry, which warned of holiday season layoffs as the federal government hasn’t passed additional COVID-19 relief.

Public health experts have repeatedly warned that indoor dining — particularly in small, crowded restaurants where individuals are drinking and can take off masks when not eating — poses a risk for airborne transmission. The CDC recently described such indoor dining as “high risk.”

