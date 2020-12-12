Motzei Shabbos News Round-up From Israel

1,818 Israelis tested positive for having contracted the Coronavirus on Friday, and another 656 tested positive for the virus on Shabbos bringing the total number of people who tested positive to 2,474 people thus far over the weekend.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) Health Ministry announced that they will be receiving 4 million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine from Russia. Dr. Mai al-Kaila, the minister of Health for the PA announced that as part of the first phase of the delivery, the PA will receive 150,000 doses of the vaccine that will be given to Health Care workers, security and defense officials, and people in the media.

Israel and the State of Bhutan announced the establishment of official diplomatic relations between the two countries. The official agreement was signed by the Ambassadors of both countries, Ron Malka and Vetsop Namgyel in India. The agreement has no connection with the Abraham Accords as Bhutan does not have diplomatic relations with the US, China, or a host of other countries. However, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said that the Abraham Accords did create a feeling among Asian nations that it is now acceptable to have official diplomatic relations with Israel. Prime Minister of Israel Binyamin Netanyahu praised the new relations with Bhutan and said “Israel is holding talks with other nations who wish to join the trend and build connections with Israel.”

Some 2,000 people protested near Paris Square in Jerusalem close to the Prime Minister’s residence against the Prime Minister and his handling of the Covid-19 crisis. Some of the protesters who were marching across Jerusalem to arrive at the square blocked the light-rail for a few minutes, fought with police, and were forcibly removed from the area.

Former MK and Education Minister Gideon Sa’ar clarified his position on Motzei Shabbos as he told media outlets that he would not agree to sit with a government where Netanyahu presided as Prime Minister. “I will form the next government, please God. If Netanyahu is tasked with forming the next government and will receive a sixth term, then I will sit in the opposition. I’m not against the Likud as a political movement.” The Likud responded by saying, “Sa’ar announced that he would join the left-wing in order to topple Netanyahu, the cat is out of the bag.”

A woman in her 50s was stabbed to death in Rehovot. United Hatzalah volunteers and Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance teams who arrived at the scene were forced to pronounce her death. Police arrested the woman’s son as a suspect in the case.

A man was shot to death in the Muslim town of Kfar Qassem and two others were injured. United Hatzalah volunteers arrived at the scene and treated the injured who were transported by a local ambulance to Beilinson Hospital, where the man was pronounced dead. Police are investigating the incident but no suspects have yet been detained.

A six-year-old boy from the Bedouin town of Hura in the Negev was killed in a motor vehicle accident. The police said that they were notified about the accident after the child was brought to Soroka hospital in Be’er Sheva in serious condition. The child later died in the hospital due to the severity of the injuries that he suffered.

A 25-year-old woman was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a motor vehicle accident that took place at the entrance to Moshav Mishmar HaShiva near Beit Dagan. United Hatzalah volunteers and MDA ambulance teams responded to the incident and treated the injured at the scene before they were transported to Sheba Hospital and Assaf HaRofeh Hospital.

A man identified as Bashar Mana’a from the town of Majd al-Krum was killed while he was riding a motorcycle on Highway 4 near Kfar Masaryk. United Hatzalah volunteers and MDA ambulance teams attempted to resuscitate the man but were forced to pronounce his death. Another man who was also riding on the motorcycle was seriously injured and evacuated to Rambam Hospital in Haifa. The woman who was driving the car that was involved in the accident was questioned by the police regarding the incident.

A 14-year-old girl fell off of a cliff on a hiking trail near the Keshet Cave in the northern galilee. A United Hatzalah volunteer EMT walked for 30 minutes to reach her where she lay in a ravine on the edge of another cliff and treated her at the scene until a helicopter from the IDF’s 669 Search and Rescue Unit was able to arrive and evacuate the girl to Rambam Hospital where she was brought in stable but serious condition. The girl suffered a major head wound and was unconscious when the EMT found her.

A 20-year-old woman was seriously injured in a car accident on Highway 854 near the town of Lapidot in the Galilee. After she was treated at the scene she was transported to the Galilee Medical Center for further care.

A 40-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident that took place near Ramat HaNegev. He was treated at the scene for his injuries before he was taken to Soroka Hospital for further treatment.

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured after he drove into a parked truck near the Arab town of Umm al Ghanam in the Galilee. He was treated at the scene and transported to Rambam Hospital for further care. Police added that his motorcycle was not present at the scene of the accident and they began a search for the missing vehicle.

A Jerusalem taxi driver in his 40s was arrested by police on the suspicion that he took a young woman who was looking for a taxi into Beit Lehem against her will and raped her. The driver said that he took her to Beit Lehem because she requested to find a place to buy alcohol. According to the initial investigation, there was no previous acquaintance between the two. A magisterial court remanded the driver into police custody for three days during the investigation.

Racist graffiti was found on a school in Kiryat Bialik in the Galilee in response to the sale of the Beitar-Jerusalem Soccer club to one of the members of the UAE royal family Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa al-Nahyan. Beitar-Jerusalem is one of Israel’s premier soccer clubs and has a strong right-wing following that has been vocally anti-Arab in the past. Among the graffiti was written: “Beitar is pure.” “Death to Arabs”. “There are no Arabs in Beitar.” The Mayor of Kiryat Bialik, Eli Dokorsky condemned the graffiti and instructed that it be removed immediately.