“A Moving Moment” – Israeli COVID Ward Converted Into Vaccine Station

Shaarei Tzedek Hospital on Thursday converted a coronavirus ward into a vaccine station for its staff, nine months after the first coronavirus patient was hospitalized in the Jerusalem hospital.

A hospital spokesperson described the conversion as “a moving moment.”

“Shaarei Tzedek is one of the hospitals in Israel that treated the largest number of coronavirus patients,” said Prof. Ofer Marin, the director of the hospital.

“This is the place where we began with the first patient and today in the same place we’re closing the circle with the first vaccines in the history of Shaarei Tzedek. We hope that this is the beginning of the end of the pandemic.”

The hospital said that within 12 hours of the start of its vaccination campaign, over 1,000 staff members had registered to receive the vaccine. Staff members will begin receiving their vaccines next week.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)