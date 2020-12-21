El Al To Operate Historic Israel-Morocco Flight On Tuesday

El Al Airlines announced on Sunday that it will be operating the first flight from Israel to Morocco on Tuesday, December 22.

The direct flight is expected to take six hours and will carry a joint U.S.-Israeli delegation. The plane will be adorned for the flight with an image of a chamsa, the flags of both countries and the word “peace” in Hebrew, Arabic, and English. The flight’s number is LY555 in a reference to the five-fingered chamsa (five in Arabic) symbol.

The US delegation, led by White House adviser Jared Kushner and Mideast envoy Avi Berkowitz, arrived in Israel on Monday and met with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, and other senior Israeli officials.

On Tuesday, the US delegation and the Israeli delegation, headed by National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat, will take off on the historic flight to Rabat.

A report on Monday afternoon said that the members of the delegation will meet Moroccan King Mohammed VI on Tuesday.

“The company is proud to take part in this historic move and is preparing to carry out the exciting flight,” El Al stated.

The flight follows the US-brokered Israel-Morocco normalization deal announced earlier this month.

Watch below as Netanyahu and Kushner participate in a tree-planting ceremony at the Grove of Nations:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)