NEW: Israel Will Allow Foreign Resident Families To Re-Enter Israel

Israel’s new restrictions banning non-Israelis from entering Israel due to fear of the new coronavirus variant were approved by the Knesset’s Law Committee on Tuesday morning.

The Chaim V’Chessed organization sent Rav Nechemya Malinowitz as its representative to the hearing and due to his presence and in consultation with Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, MK Yisrael Eichler and MK Yitzchak Pindrus, the law was approved in a way that allows for the continued entry of some foreign residents of Israel, namely families.

Families who are recognized as Toshvei Yisrael, residents of Israel, will be allowed to enter Israel with entry permits, even after Wednesday, December 23, when the new coronavirus travel restrictions take effect. (This does not apply to those coming from England, South Africa, and Denmark.) Furthermore, Interior Minister Deri committed to continuing issuing entry permits to such residents. However, this exception only applies to families, and not all student visa holders.

Chaim V’Chessed noted that “passengers landing after 10 p.m. on Wednesday will be compelled to quarantine in government hotels. Naturally, this will apply to foreigners arriving after that time, as well. Sources tell Chaim V’Chessed that this quarantine is expected to be quite stringent, with guests confined strictly to their rooms.”

Currently, the status of non-Israelis entering Israel for simchas or other events is uncertain. It’s possible that those already holding permits will be permitted to enter the country (albeit with stringent government quarantine). It is unclear if simcha permits will continue to be issued or not.

Chaim V’Chessed’s summary of the new regulations is below:

Permit holders will be allowed entry into Israel. THIS DOES NOT APPLY TO THOSE COMING FROM FROM ENGLAND, S. AFRICA AND DENMARK

Permits will continue to be issued to married students through their institutions.

Single students will NOT be issued permits at this time.

We will update when regulations about simcha permits are clarified.

Those arriving before Wednesday, December 23, 10 PM can quarantine at home.

Those arriving after Wednesday, December 23, 10 PM will be required to quarantine in a quarantine hotel.

