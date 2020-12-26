NY / NJ Covid Updates

Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned Saturday that “New Yorkers have a long journey ahead” as the state reported over 10,800 new coronavirus cases and New Jersey saw 4,000 more cases.

Cuomo said there were 10,806 more positives out of 201,442 tests on Friday, 5.36% of the total. Of those new cases, 3,949 were in New York City.

Another 122 New Yorkers died from the virus since Friday, the governor said. The state has reported more than 100 deaths each day for over a week.

Hospitalizations, however, declined by 66 to 6,884. There were 855 newly admitted patients and 806 hospital discharges.

The number of patients in intensive care declined by 19 to 1,129, while the number of patients intubated rose by 17 to 638.

“We will ultimately be victorious in the battle with COVID-19, but New Yorkers have a long journey ahead,” Cuomo said in a statement. “The holiday season is a time to celebrate and reflect, but it brings the potential for increased spread if we let our guard down.”

The governor said the state is continuing to work to make sure that hospitals have enough capacity in the weeks ahead, when a potential surge is feared. On Friday, Cuomo said the state was in a “footrace” to distribute the vaccine amid rising cases.

Gov. Phil Murphy said Saturday that New Jersey had reported another 4,000 cases and 19 deaths.

The largest share of new cases were reported in Hudson County, where there were 428 positives. Middlesex County reported 329 cases and Camden County recorded 308.

Hospitalizations in the Garden State declined to 3,431 patients, according to NJ.com, which reported hospitalizations have been around 3,500 since early this month.

The number of patients in intensive care dropped by 29 to 724, while the number of patients on ventilators declined to 478.

