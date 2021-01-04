Netanyahu Hints At Saudi Arabia Trip: “I Recently Visited Other Arab States”

In the first such reference, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu hinted at his trip to Saudi Arabia last month in a Likud teleconference meeting on Motzei Shabbos.

Netanyahu and Mossad head Yossi Cohen flew to the Saudi city of Neom last month and met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The trip was leaked to the public the next day but Netanyahu has remained silent on the topic.

In the Likud meeting, the prime minister was asked whether Israel plans on normalizing ties with the Kurds in their autonomous zone in Iraq. “I recently visited other Arab states and just like I couldn’t say anything [in advance] about the Emirates, I can’t say now,” Netanyahu responded.

The fact that Netanyahu said he visited Arab states(s) apparently means that Saudi Arabia was not the only state he visited although no other trip has been made public.

A Likud faction meeting was held on Motzei Shabbos via teleconference in order to vote on the decision of the Likud Constitution Committee to cancel party primaries ahead of the March election. A vote was also held allowing Netanyahu to appoint a number of candidates on the party’s list.

Netanyahu said that although he supports party primaries and in fact, was a leading force in instituting them in the party, practical concerns (such as coronavirus restrictions) prevent them from being held before the upcoming election.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)