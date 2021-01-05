Is Drinking Alcohol After Vaccinating Harmful?

According to some health experts in England, people should not drink alcohol should after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. The claim made by the experts states that alcohol changes the make-up of the trillions of micro-organisms that live in a person’s stomach which play an important role in preventing the invasion of bacteria and viruses. They further claim that alcohol causes damage to immune cells in the blood, including lymphocytes, which send out antibodies to attack viruses, and thus lower the effectiveness of vaccines such as the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to Emergency medicine specialist Dr. Ronx Ikharia just imbibing three glasses of Prosecco, an Italian bubbly wine, was enough to bring down the levels of lymphocyte cells in their blood by as much as 50 percent.