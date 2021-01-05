COVID Benefit: No Flu Identified In Israel This Winter

Israeli health officials have not yet identified any flu cases this winter, Kan News reported on Sunday.

There has been a moderate increase in pneumonia since winter began but overall the rate of respiratory infections is lower than it usually is at this time of year, according to data from the Israel Center for Disease Control (ICDC).

The data is believed to be the result of social distancing, the use of masks, an increase in vaccinations against the flu, and a decrease in international travel.

Despite the good news about the flu, Israeli hospitals are unfortunately filling up with coronavirus patients and the government is considering imposing a strict lockdown for two weeks to stem the rising infection rate.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)