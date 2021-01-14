Israelis Over 50 Receive Inoculations, Children By March, Virus Czar Says

Israelis over 50 began receiving inoculations against the coronavirus on Wednesday as well as teachers of all ages.

The Health Ministry made the announcement on Tuesday only hours after Israel began vaccinating those over age 55.

Additionally, coronavirus czar Prof. Nachman Ash said on Tuesday that Israel may begin inoculating children over age 12 within the next two months if proven safe by research studies. Ash said that he believes pharmacological research will support lowering the minimum age threshold for the vaccines from 16 to age 12, with the move approved by the FDA by March.

“The fact that children under the age of 16 are not currently getting vaccinated is definitely troubling, regarding the achievement of herd immunity,” Ash told Radio 103FM. “I think that in another month or two there will be another age group – children above age 12 – that we can vaccinate.”

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, about 7.75% of Israel’s population are between the ages of 12 and 16.

Through its speedy world-record vaccination drive, Israel aims to vaccinate 5 million of its 9 million citizens by mid-March, enabling it to fully reopen its economy.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)