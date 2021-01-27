“No Serious Cases Among Those Fully Vaccinated,” Edelstein Says

Maccabi, Israel’s second-largest Kupas Cholim (HMO), said on Monday that of 128,000 people who received both doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, only 0.01%, or 20 people, were subsequently infected with the coronavirus.

The 20 patients, half of whom have preexisting chronic conditions, experienced mostly mild symptoms and none were hospitalized.

“Maccabi reports that out of the 20 people infected, 50% suffer from chronic illnesses,” the Kupah stated. “All patients experienced mild illness with symptoms including headaches, cough, weakness or fatigue. No-one was hospitalized or suffered from a fever above 38.5 C. Most patients tested for COVID-19 due to exposure to a verified patient.”

“According to Maccabi’s experts this is preliminary data but the numbers are very encouraging.”

Anat Ekka Zohar, Maccabi’s Information and Digital Health Division director, said “the fact that the infected patients came from different profiles is consistent with Pfizer’s trial results.”

“We will monitor these patients closely in order to examine if they continue to suffer from mild symptoms only and do not develop complications as a result of the virus,” she said.

The Health Ministry published data on Monday evening of Israelis belonging to all Kupot Cholim who contracted the coronavirus after being fully vaccinated, stating that out of the 428,000 people who received the second Pfizer dose, only 63 subsequently contracted the virus.

“Israel hasn’t seen even one serious coronavirus case among those who received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine,” Health Minister Yulei Edelstein said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)