SHOCKING: Italian Doctor Murdered COVID Patients “To Free Up Beds”

An Italian doctor was indicted for allegedly murdering coronavirus patients last March in order to free up beds in the hospital’s overfilled coronavirus wards.

Dr. Carlos Mosca, 47, the head of the emergency room at a hospital in the hard-hit Lombardy area in northern Italy, was on the frontlines of the battle against the pandemic last March, when northern Italy was so overwhelmed with coronavirus patients that it had to choose “who will live and who will die.”

Mosca has been indicted of administering lethal doses of anesthetic and muscle relaxant drugs to coronavirus patients shortly after they entered the emergency room and failing to intubating them, leading to their deaths.

Police exhumed three bodies during the investigation in the claims against Mosca but only two bodies were found to have traces of the drugs. Mosca is also suspected of murdering a number of additional patients, with investigators currently investigating three more deaths, and anonymous messages to the police indicating that there may have been more.

The investigators say that Mosca asked the emergency room nurses to leave the room before administering the drugs and altered the medical records of the patients to make them appear terminal after doing so.

Whatsapp messages between the nurses said: “Did he ask you to administer the drugs without intubating them?” “I’m not killing patients just because he wants to free up the beds” and “This is crazy.”

