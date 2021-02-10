Greece To Test Israel’s Virus “Miracle Drug,” Israel, Greece Sign Tourism Deal

A high-level Greek delegation led by the Greek prime minister, foreign minister and tourism minister arrived in Israel on Monday and signed a deal creating a travel corridor for vaccinated tourists between the two countries.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the two leaders subsequently announced they had signed a “green passport” travel agreement at a joint press conference.

Netanyahu said that the agreement allows tourism “without any limitations, no self-isolation, nothing.”

Israel is also in discussions with the UK and Estonia on establishing a travel corridor between their countries for vaccinated tourists, Army Radio reported on Monday. Another report by Ynet said that Israel is also in similar discussions with Romania, Serbia, Cyprus, Georgia and Seychelles.

It was also announced during the press conference that Greece’s largest hospital will participate in the trials of the new Israeli “miracle drug” EXO-CD24, which was remarkably successful in curing seriously ill coronavirus patients in phase I clinical trials conducted at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu said that one of the first questions Mitsotakis asked him during their meeting was whether Greece could take part in the drug’s clinical trials.

The Israeli prime minister met with the drug developer, Prof. Nadir Arber, earlier on Monday.

