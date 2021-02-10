REPORT: Ivanka Wants Donald To Cut Ties With Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Anti-Semitism

Ivanka Trump is privately urging her father – Donald – to cut ties with Marjorie Taylor Greene fearing the Jewish community will hold it against her in a possible election bid, the Daily Mail is reporting.

Controversial Congresswoman Taylor Greene has expressed her belief in the QAnon conspiracy theory which is rich in anti-Semitism. She also signed an online posting in 2018 that accused Jewish billionaire George Soros and the Rothschild family of being involved in the conspiracy, which alleges that powerful figures run an international pedophile ring and influence world policy.

Speculation has been swirling for months that Ivanka will run for the US Senate in Florida in 2022.

Additionally, the Daily Mail reports that Ivanka is setting her sights on the 2022 senatorial race to challenge Marco Rubio.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)