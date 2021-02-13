ZAKA’s Black Humor: “We Also Distribute Bags”

As part of its efforts to encourage its residents to vaccinate, the Bnei Brak municipality last week advertised that its vaccination center will be open to midnight on Thursday and anyone who comes to be inoculated will receive a bag with a portion of cholent, a roll and a bottle of Coke.

It’s questionable whether anyone who doesn’t wish to be vaccinated would agree to do for a bag of food they could buy themselves but one organization didn’t remain apathetic to the offer.

The ZAKA organization, one that has been unfortunately overloaded with work during the pandemic, with its director recently losing three immediate relatives to COVID-19, couldn’t resist the opportunity for a bit of black humor.

“We were happy to hear about the Bnei Brak’s municipality’s initiative to distribute bags of cholent to those who are vaccinated,” the organization wrote on social media.

“We’ve already been distributing bags to those who haven’t been vaccinated for a year now. Run to vaccinate!”

לילה ירוק ב-בני ברק

סירי הצ'ולנט מוכנים למתחסנים pic.twitter.com/BQUVfVRuRl — דודי רובינשטיין – חול מהודר (@hul_meudar) February 11, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)