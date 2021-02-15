After US Threat, Israel Allows Foreign Airlines To Operate Rescue Flights

Israel will allow foreign carriers to operate rescue flights to Israel following the US threat to ban El Al airplanes from landing in the US after Israel only granted permission to El Al to operate rescue flights to Tel Aviv, leaving out US airlines United and Delta.

The Biden administration complained that Israel’s plan to allow only Israeli airlines to fly rescue flights for stranded Israelis is against the aviation agreements between them and accused them of creating a crisis with the new administration.

Also, Israel’s coronavirus cabinet on Sunday voted to increase the number of daily rescue flights for stranded Israelis into Ben-Gurion Airport, allowing up to 2,000 passengers a day enter the country under specific criteria, beginning on February 20.

Rescue flights will be divided equally between Israeli and foreign carriers. Israel’s borders remain closed for normal non-rescue flights.

Permission will be granted to those who want to enter Israel by the Health Ministry in accordance with health regulations.

The cabinet also requested of the Defense Ministry to prepare sufficient quarantine hotels for passengers arriving in Israel.

Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport has been closed since January 25 and it’s likely that it may be closed to normal flights for at least another month.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)