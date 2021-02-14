Netanyahu Erupts At Mandelblit For Bureaucratic Stubbornness

During a meeting of the Corona Cabinet that took place on Sunday evening, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu blew up at the Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, after the latter refused to comply with Netanyahu’s demand to prepare a number of possible decrees that could be used to combat the virus.

“This is clerical work. Please prepare responses to a variety of different possible outcomes,” Netanyahu shouted angrily. “I am trying to be prepared for all eventualities and provide a solution before the problem arises. I am telling you, prepare for numerous outcomes simultaneously. I am asking that the work be done in parallel rather than one after the other. There is no reason for it, and it makes decision making that much harder.”

Netanyahu added: “I did not receive an answer. Do what I am telling you. I don’t understand this bureaucratic stubbornness. There is no excuse for it.”

Even at the end of the meeting, no new decisions were made and there was no proposal presented for when the education system will get back on track and when children will be able to go back to school. There was a new proposal ratified regarding flights and allowing the return of up to 2,000 Israeli citizens per day into Ben Gurion Airport. In addition, it was decided that the inspectors in Ben Gurion will be given new authority to enforce new regulations that were agreed upon. The Defense Ministry was also told to prepare corona hotels for those being placed in isolation after returning to Israel.

