Health Ministry: Recovered COVID Patients To Receive One Vaccine Dose

The Health Ministry’s Priority Committee recommended on Motzei Shabbos that those who have recovered from the coronavirus be vaccinated with a single dose of the vaccine.

The committee also recommended that the dose be administered at least three months after recovery from the virus. Until now, those who have recovered from the coronavirus have not been eligible to be vaccinated.

About 400,000 Israelis have recovered from the coronavirus although it’s believed that the actual number is far higher due to the people who weren’t tested or were asymptomatic and weren’t aware they had the virus.

It’s not yet clear when the vaccine will be offered to those who had recovered from the virus.

