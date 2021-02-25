Purim Safety Guidelines From United Hatzalah

Ahead of the Purim holiday, United Hatzalah of Israel is once again publishing a list of health tips and safety regulations to ensure that everyone has a happy and safe Purim. Each year, the organization receives nearly three times the number of emergency calls on Purim as opposed to a regular day. In order to prevent catastrophes from happening, here is a list of dos and don’ts for the upcoming celebration.

Costumes:

It is best to refrain from making or purchasing costumes that are made from easily combustible materials. In the case of an emergency in which a costume has caught on fire, try to get the person wearing it to lie down and roll the person on the ground in order to put out the flames. You can also use a thick blanket or carpet to suffocate the fire. In any case of conflagration immediately call for help.

Avoid costumes for children that contain small pieces such as buttons in order to prevent choking hazards.

Avoid using sharp pins or other sharp objects as part of a costume. All paraphernalia such as swords, scepters etc… should be blunt or made of light plastic. Sharp objects cause injuries to the wearer and those in their vicinity.

Explosives:

Any type of explosive device, caps, flash-bangs etc… contain gunpowder and hence are highly dangerous and illegal in Israel. These types of “toys” can cause severe injuries and burns and it is strongly advised to avoid their use altogether.

Toys with parts that shoot off such as guns, rifles, and even bows and arrows made of plastic can cause injuries and are best to not be given to children.

Choking:

With regards to choking hazards with babies, it is of the utmost importance not to dress a baby in any costume that has small round parts or any removable parts.

Additionally, receiving candy, gumballs, nuts, almonds, or other small foods in mishloach manot can also lead to incidents of choking if young babies or toddlers should eat them. Parents are advised to look through their children’s mishloach manot to make sure that no such foods are eaten by young children. It is also advised not to send such foods to families with small children.

Allergies and burns:

Spray cans that shoot fake snow or body paint are highly flammable and once sprayed on another person can cause that person burns or allergic reactions. It is also advised to check all makeup prior to use to ensure that the wearer will not suffer an allergic reaction to the makeup. One should only use makeup that has received a stamp of approval from the Health Ministry. In the event of a burning sensation or an allergic reaction in the area of the eyes resulting from a spray, one should wash their eyes under running water until the burning sensation passes. If the burning sensation is particularly serious or continues for an elongated period of time, one should seek medical intervention.

In the event of an allergic reaction from makeup, one should remove the makeup immediately. If the reaction is serious and includes symptoms such as a swelling of the tongue, lips, or difficulty breathing, one should immediately alert emergency services and request assistance as quickly as possible.

The President and Founder of United Hatzalah Eli Beer said: “This year we have a unique, and elongated holiday of Purim. In addition to the regular dangers that accompany the holiday with regards to costumes, props, explosives, makeup etc… there is still the overhanging danger of the Coronavirus which threatens us all. United Hatzalah has invested heavily in a PR campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated. But while a large part of the populace is still not protected against the virus, we must still be careful about exposure to the virus on top of everything else. This is especially true for children under the age of 16 who cannot yet be vaccinated. The dangers posed by large gatherings on Purim cannot be ignored and people should refrain from large parties, especially in indoor spaces, and adhere to the guidelines set forth by the Ministry of Health for the holiday. We wish everyone in Israel a happy and safe Purim this year.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)