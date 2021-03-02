Israel Approves Reopening Of Halls, Restaurants From Sunday

The Israeli government voted on Monday to allow the reopening of halls and restaurants beginning next week, continuing the gradual reopening of Israel’s economy.

The easing of restrictions also includes the return of 7th to 10th graders to their classrooms.

On Sunday, March 7, those who are in possession of a “green passport,” testifying that they have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from the coronavirus will be allowed to enter hotels, tourist sites, and event halls and receive indoor service in restaurants and cafés.

Israelis without green passports will be limited to outdoor seating at restaurants and cafés.

Gatherings of up to 20 people indoors and 50 outdoors will be permitted.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)