Another New Mother, Arab-Israeli, 31, Dies Of COVID, Sister In Critical Condition

Amana Kahoji, 31, passed away of the coronavirus on Shabbos morning, a week after her first baby was delivered by Cesarean section.

Kahoji’s sister, Saurok Jerbean, 23, who gave birth two weeks ago while also ill with the coronavirus, is currently hospitalized in the ICU in Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera in very serious condition, sedated and ventilated. She wasn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus and she caught the virus while in her 7th month of pregnancy.

Amana, of Taibe, who like her sister, did not get vaccinated, was hospitalized in Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba a week ago and her baby was delivered by C-section. She was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday while still ill with the coronavirus.

Omar Kahoji, Amana’s husband, told Ynet: “My wife was released from the hospital and was healthy without any preexisting health issues. During the night she started running a fever. I wanted to take her to the hospital but she refused…a short while later, I called to her and she didn’t answer and I knew she was no longer alive.”

Omar said that Amana had been praying for her sister. “She was waiting for her to wake up so she could speak to her. I never anticipated that this would happen to us, but it was our fate. I’m greatly pained that I lost my dear wife but the deepest pain is that my son is left without a mother.”

Amana’s father Muhammed Abu Dabis told Ynet that he can’t accept the bitter news. “Only yesterday we were asking everyone to pray for Sarouk and today I woke up to the painful news that my daughter Amana, who wasn’t even at risk, passed away. I’m crying from pain. I was waiting for everyone to recover so we could be together and celebrate the birth of our two new grandchildren, together with the girls, but our happiness has turned into mourning.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)