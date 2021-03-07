Israel Police Raid Illegal Party Of 600 In The Negev

Israel Police busted an outdoor raveparty over the weekend at a nature reserve in the Negev, attended by about 600 people.

Police officers, who arrived at the scene after receiving multiple complaints of excess noise, found a massive tent complex with hundreds of people occupying four dance floors.

Health regulations prohibit outdoor gatherings of over 20 people (and over 50 as of Sunday as further regulations are eased).

Police dispersed the crowd after issuing about 80 fines and detaining three DJs.

