“Mass Gatherings Endanger The Public,” Israeli Health Expert Says

Prof. Ran Balicer, who heads Magen Yisrael, the medical advisory panel to the coronavirus cabinet, told Ynet that although he supports the reopening of the Israeli economy, he wouldn’t have recommended opening everything at once.

“If they would have consulted with us, we would have recommended differently,” Balicer said. “For example, all the large gatherings – there’s no reason to open everything at once. After the national effort that was invested, now is the time to experiment with “green passport” outlines because Israel is the only country that can do so.”

Israel’s regulations now allow gatherings at sports and cultural events of up to 500 people indoors and 750 people outdoors. Gatherings of up to 1,000 people indoors and 1,500 outdoors can be held at stadiums with over 10,000 seats.

The interviewer asked Balicer if he thinks that the liberal reopening of the economy is related to the upcoming elections. “I don’t read the minds of the decision-makers but it’s not something that can be ignored. I can’t make assumptions but I hope that the decision of mass gathering in enclosed spaces won’t lead to disaster and that business owners adhere to regulations.”

Balicer said that although the gradual reopening of the economy was based on health experts’ opinions, he believes that mass gatherings in enclosed spaces endanger the public. “I wish it had been postponed for another two weeks,” he said.

Balicer also expressed his concern about the lifting of mandatory hotel quarantine for Israeli travelers arriving back in the country. “If travelers don’t adhere to quarantine regulations, the risk is very significant,” he said. “It will be very painful if the risk is actualized.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)